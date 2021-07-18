STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shops in triple lockdown areas to open Monday

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the state’s Covid situation.

Published: 18th July 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh

File photo of a police officer stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) continues to remain above 10% in the state, the government has decided to allow shops in areas under triple lockdown to open under certain restrictions on Monday, on account of Bakrid. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the state’s Covid situation.

The meeting also decided to provide more relaxations in the restrictions imposed in local bodies under ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories (with TPR less than 5% and 10%, respectively). Shops selling and repairing electronic and household appliances will be allowed to function from 7am to 8pm in such areas from Mondays to Fridays. On special days, up to 40 people will be allowed in places of worship.  

“Beauty parlours and barber shops will also be allowed to function in A and B category local bodies, with staff who have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine. On the lines of permission given earlier for serial shooting, film shooting will also be permitted under strict curbs in such areas,” the CM said. Hostels of engineering and polytechnic college students will be reopened on account of semester exams. 

CM: 60-70% of people can be  vaccinated over next 2-3 months

Pinarayi said the second wave of Covid can be totally brought under control in the state and third wave prevented if everyone gets themselves vaccinated and strictly follows Covid protocol.  He said going by the current pace, 60-70% of the people in the state can be vaccinated and herd immunity can be achieved over the next two-three months.  The CM admitted that TPR in the state was continuing above 10% despite the number of Covid patients witnessing a decline.

He said the state was following the ‘targeted testing method’ where focus is given on testing those with symptoms and those under close contact with Covid patients. “When such category of people are subjected to Covid tests, more people with the disease are identified and hence, the TPR also shows an increased rate,” Pinarayi said.  However, the state used only 70% of its capacity of beds in Covid hospitals and over 90% of the total patients were given free treatment in government hospitals, he said. 

More relaxations in A, B category local bodies 

  • (TPR below 5 and 10% respectively)
  •  Shops selling and repairing electronic and household appliances to function from 7am to 8pm from Mondays to Fridays
  •  Maximum of 40 people allowed in places of worship on special days  
  •  Beauty parlours and barber shops allowed to function, with staff who have taken at least one dose of vaccine
  •   Film shootings permitted under strict restrictions

10,000 devotees allowed in Sabarimala
The ceiling on the number of pilgrims allowed to visit Sabarimala temple using the virtual queue system has been raised to 10,000 a day. Earlier, 5,000 piligrims were allowed entry into the hill shrine on a single day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
triple lockdown COVID 19 Kerala lockdown
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp