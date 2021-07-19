STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

39 fully vaccinated students of government medical college hospital in Kerala's Thrissur test positive for COVID-19

The medical college, closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, was reopened on June 1 and the first batch of the students reported back to the campus on June 5.

Published: 19th July 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image for representation (File photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

THRISSUR: At least 39 fully vaccinated medical students of the Government Medical Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital authorities said on Monday.

The medical college, closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, was reopened on June 1 and the first batch of the students reported back to the campus on June 5.

The second batch of 175 students arrived on June 6, among whom the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed the same day, the authorities said.

When the cases started rising, the authorities conducted COVID tests for all students of that batch on July 17.

They were allowed to go home after 20 of them tested positive for the virus.

Three batches of the students are staying back in the campus as their examination is now underway, they said.

Nineteen students in these batches have tested positive for COVID-19.

"A total of 39 medical students have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 6. All of them had taken two doses of the vaccine," a hospital authority told PTI.

The students who tested positive have been admitted to the hospital.

They have been allowed to appear for the theory examination in specially arranged rooms.

Besides them, 17 students of the Dental college in the Medical College campus have also tested positive for coronavirus, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur government hospital COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp