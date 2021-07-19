All safety steps will be taken before Kuthiran opening: K Rajan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Revenue Minister K Rajan on Sunday said that all safety precautions will be taken before opening the twin-tube tunnel at Kuthiran for traffic. After visiting the construction work at Kuthiran, the minister said that there was no need for concern over the safety at the tunnel.

Congress leaders in the district had indicated that opening the passage suddenly without considering the safety of the public would be hazardous as Kuthiran hills is a sensitive zone. Though experts visited the site and recommended necessary changes to be done for additional safety, Congress leaders said that it should be rechecked.