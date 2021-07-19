CPM dissolves Kuttiyadi local committee

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM district committee has dismissed the party’s Kuttiyadi local committee for organising protests against the LDF’s decision to give the assembly seat to the Kerala Congress (M), the new constituent in the front, ahead of the recent elections.

Further, Kunnummal block panchayat president K P Chandri was demoted from the Kunnummal area committee while area committee member T K Mohandas was placed under suspension for one year for their role in the rebel protests. Earlier, the party had demoted Kuttiyadi MLA K P Kunhammed Kutty from the district secretariat for his ‘silent support’ to the protesters.Party sources said the local committee has been dissolved and an ad-hoc committee under the convenorship of A M Rasheed appointed. “Further decisions will be taken by the party later,” said a source.

The seat in the CPM’s stronghold was allotted to KC(M) which diminished the chances of Kunhammed Kutty. Following the open protest by party cadre, including local leaders, KC(M) returned the seat to CPM and Kunhammed Kutty became the LDF candidate. But the open protest was a shocker for the party. The party district committee’s decision recommending disciplinary action has been forwarded to the state committee. The main charge against the party leaders who are facing action was that they had remained silent on the protests.