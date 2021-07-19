STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala DGP orders extensive CCTV coverage in police stations to curb rights abuse

Acting on 2020 apex court order, the dept had already taken measures to install cameras 

Published: 19th July 2021 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police station CCTV

Express Illustration

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Police stations in the state will now be brought under CCTV surveillance, with the state police department initiating measures to curb human rights violation and custodial torture as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. Acting on the apex court’s 2020 order, the department had already taken measures to install CCTV cameras in the stations in a phased manner. Giving the move further impetus, State Police Chief Anil Kant on Thursday issued an order directing individual station house officers (SHO) and the telecommunication wing to to assess the working condition of the cameras. 
They have also been directed to ensure data backup and troubleshoot glitches in the camera and networking systems.

The highlight of the order, however, is the directive to bring all parts of a police station under CCTV coverage. As per the order, cameras should be installed at all entry and exit points, main gate, lockups, corridors, officers’ rooms, etc., in every station. In short, barring washrooms, all other parts of the police station will now be under surveillance. 

The CCTV system will be equipped with night vision and audio recording facilities, which will help senior officials or the Human Rights Commission ascertain if there has been any violation of the rights of those taken into custody. In case of areas where there is a paucity of electricity, alternative means of energy should be arranged.

The CCTV footage should be stored for a minimum of 18 months. If the recording equipment available in the market does not have that capacity, devices that allow storage of footage spanning up to a year should be procured. 

A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, said the order was issued to address the issue of human rights violations being reported from police stations. “The treatment citizens get from local stations is the true indicator of the quality of policing. By introducing a slew of measures, we want to ensure that local stations adhere to modern police practices,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV Kerala Police police brutality police stations custodial torture
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp