STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Functioning of Sabha TV hit by fund shortage

With this, the state created history as it was the first time a state assembly had launched a television channel.

Published: 19th July 2021 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabha TV, the television channel aimed at broadcasting mainly live proceedings of the Kerala assembly and programmes to other television channels, have been affected adversely due to fund shortage. It was the CPM leadership’s decision that led former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to launch Sabha TV on Over the Top (OTT) media platform in August last year. However, Legislature secretary S V Unnikrishnan Nair told TNIE that the delay in telecasting programmes is due to the change in government. A high-power committee led by the speaker has been constituted.The channel was launched on Chingam 1 last year by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla via a virtual meet. 

With this, the state created history as it was the first time a state assembly had launched a television channel. It was started along the lines of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha TV channels.Apart from telecasting proceedings of the assembly, interview-based programmes anchored by Sreeramakrishnan himself were shown with legislators cutting across political leanings attending. Programmes like ‘Nattuvazhi’, in which the strides made in certain constituencies like Dharmadom, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Piravom, Kottarakkara, Chirayinkeezhu, Parassala and Neyyattinkara, were shown on various news channels after purchasing half-an-hour time slots. A Legislature Secretariat employee told TNIE that a separate budgetary allocation has not been made for the smooth running of the channel. The current procedure being followed is that as and when a programme is given sanction by the assembly, funds are allocated by the government.

“Not many people are bothered to download the Sabha TV mobile app from Google Play Store and, hence, the viewership is less compared to other current affairs channels on OTT platforms. Similarly, showing the same programmes on all leading Malayalam news channels is also seen as a drawback and there should be a tie-up with Doordarshan,” said the employee.

After the recent assembly elections, Sabha TV has not aired any programmes on the channels forcing the empanelled programme producers to seek jobs elsewhere. However, Unnikrishnan Nair told TNIE that this is just a temporary phase due to the change of government. He also said Sabha TV’s aim is to create awareness among the television viewers, which explains why the same programmes are shown on various news channels.

“We got Rs 1.2 crore alone from advertising revenue from our novel initiative. A high-power committee has been set up and once the next session of the assembly begins on Thursday, a decision on budget allocation will be initiated in the first sitting by Speaker M B Rajesh. We will not wind up Sabha TV as there will be no issues with the fund allocation,” said Unnikrishnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabha TV Kerala assembly
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp