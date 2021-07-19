Mar Coorilos and Mar Barnabas installed Suffragan Metropolitans

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA : Episcopas Euyakim Mar Coorilos and Joseph Mar Barnabas were installed Suffragan Metropolitans of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church on Sunday. The ceremony was held during the two-hour-long holy mass and other rituals headed by Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan at the Poolatheen chapel at the Church headquarters here. Thomas Mar Timotheos Episcopa led the service. The installation of Rev George Mathew as the vicar-general of the Church was also held on the day.

Mar Coorilos is at present the head of Kottarakkara-Punalur diocese of the Church while Mar Barnabas is the head of Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam diocese. Both the suffragan metropolitans will assist the metropolitan in the administration. Later in the day, a function was held to felicitate the newly-ordained suffragans in which all bishops of the Church took part.

The decision to install two suffragan metropolitans was taken at the episcopal synod held on Friday.

Since the installation of Dr Mar Theodosius as the head of the Church in November 2020, there have been no suffragan metropolitans.