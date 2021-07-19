STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under financial strain due to COVID lockdown, man dies by suicide in Kerala's Idukki

Vinod had borrowed money from a financial institution for business purposes. However, the COVID outbreak and the resultant lockdown had put a strain on his expenses and he was unable to return it.

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 52-year-old man, who ran a bakery near Idukki district's Adimali, died by suicide on Monday due to the financial burden incurred due to the COVID lockdown. G Vinod, who was running the bakery in Irumbupalam near Adimaly, was found hanging inside his shop on Monday morning, police said.

Two weeks back, a 40-year-old man had died by suicide in Idukki’s Pampadumpara village due to the financial burden incurred due to the lockdown.

Vinod’s family members have given a statement to the police that he was stressed due to financial liabilities incurred during the lockdown, which might be the reason for him taking such an extreme step. Vinod had borrowed money from a financial institution for business purposes. However, the COVID outbreak and the resultant lockdown had put a strain on his expenses and he was unable to return the money.

On Monday morning, Vinod went to open the shop as usual. He was found hanging inside the shop by a man who went to supply milk there. Adimali police have reached the spot and the probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

