Former Kerala Transport Minister K Sankaranarayana Pillai dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former state Minister K Sankaranarayana Pillai died here late on Monday.

The 78-year-old, who collapsed at his house at Padavazhi at 11.30 pm on Monday, was rushed to the District Hospital Nedumangad where he breathed his last.

The deceased had served as Transport Minister in the EK Nayanar government from 1987 to 1991. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly from the erstwhile Thiruvananthapuram East constituency in 1982 and 1987.

Pillai began his political career as a Congress worker. He was the first district president of KSU, the student’s wing of Congress in the state. He also earned the distinction of being the youngest president of the District Congress Committee.

Pillai had also served as KPCC secretary. He later crossed over to Congress (S) paving way for his induction in the CPI(M) led LDF government in 1987.

He is survived by wife Girija, daughters Ashwathi Shankar and Ambili Shankar.