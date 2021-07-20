STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Former Kerala Transport Minister K Sankaranarayana Pillai dies

He was elected to the Legislative Assembly from the erstwhile Thiruvananthapuram East constituency in 1982 and 1987. 

Published: 20th July 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

K Sankaranarayana Pillai served as Transport Minister in the EK Nayanar government from 1987 to 1991.

K Sankaranarayana Pillai served as Transport Minister in the EK Nayanar government from 1987 to 1991.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former state Minister K Sankaranarayana Pillai died here late on Monday. 

The 78-year-old, who collapsed at his house at Padavazhi at 11.30 pm on Monday, was rushed to the District Hospital Nedumangad where he breathed his last. 

The deceased had served as Transport Minister in the EK Nayanar government from 1987 to 1991. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly from the erstwhile Thiruvananthapuram East constituency in 1982 and 1987. 

Pillai began his political career as a Congress worker. He was the first district president of KSU, the student’s wing of Congress in the state. He also earned the distinction of being the youngest president of the District Congress Committee. 

Pillai had also served as KPCC secretary. He later crossed over to Congress (S) paving way for his induction in the CPI(M) led LDF government in 1987.  

He is survived by wife Girija, daughters Ashwathi Shankar and Ambili Shankar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankaranarayana Pillai Kerala Congress
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp