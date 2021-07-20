Medical students among 60 Covid infected at Thrissur MCH

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Despite strict restrictions and adherence to Covid protocol, over 60 people — including 53 medical students — tested positive for the virus on Monday at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital where the country’s first ever coronavirus patient was treated. Sources said that 39 MBBS students and 14 BDS students, who were staying at the men’s hostel, were confirmed with the infection. Three BDS students of the hostel had tested positive a couple of days back, leading to the further spread, it is learnt.

On Sunday, the manager of the Indian Coffee House functioning on the medical college campus had died of Covid. A random sample test on the staff of the coffee house revealed that 11 people had contracted the infection. In addition, some nursing staff and surgeons had also tested positive beginning from July 6.

The coffee house is the only facility at the MCH that provides food for the inmates. The viral spread has put the hospital authorities under pressure to increase restrictions. Though the hospital acts as the main Covid Care Centre in the district, the infection spread has been minimal so far as not many visitors were allowed.

Healthcare workers going into quarantine on a rotational basis also aided in keeping the Covid spread in check at the hospital. In the wake of the latest development, more restrictions are likely to be imposed on visitors and non-emergency surgeries.

‘Situation at Thrissur Medical College Hosp under control’

The MCH principal-in-charge said the situation is under control with the Covid-positive students placed under quarantine. “Those students who tested positive were from a fresh batch and came to the hostel as classes resumed. The university exams are in progress for three batches at the medical college, and hence, they came to the campus. No final-year student has tested positive so far. So their classes will continue,” the principal said. All students in the men’s hostel and the batchmates of the infected students were tested for Covid.