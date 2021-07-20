STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Train traffic via Konkan route hit; Railways makes special arrangements

Published: 20th July 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Train traffic along the Konkan route was affected following heavy rain in the region and the ingress of water and mud in the Old Goa Karmali Tunnel. This led the Southern Railway to change the pattern of train services towards Kerala. Trains are being diverted between Panvel and Shoranur Junctions.  
“For trains that were terminated at Pernem, the passengers were transported from the station to Madgaon Jn by road and then by a special train from Madgaon Jn to Thiruvananthapuram Central,” said the authorities. 

The trains that were diverted on Sunday were train no. 06345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special, train no. 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Daily Special, train no. 04696 Amritsar Junction - Kochuveli Weekly Special, train no. 01224 Ernakulam Junction - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duranto Biweekly Special, train no. 09261 Kochuveli - Porbandar Weekly Special and train no. 02977 Ernakulam Junction - Ajmer Junction Weekly Special. Special arrangements were made for passengers onboard train no. 02432 H. Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Triweekly Rajdhani Special, train no. 06345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - T’Puram Central Daily Special and train no. 01150 Pune Junction - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special.

