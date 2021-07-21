STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe intensified into suicide of Kollam girl

The girl from Chandanakadavu was found hanging at her rented house in Kulathupuzha on Sunday.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The police have revealed that there is suspicion that the 17-year-old girl, who died by suicide in Kulathupuzha, Kollam, had been sexually abused. With this, the police have intensified the investigation into the incident.

The girl from Chandanakadavu was found hanging at her rented house in Kulathupuzha on Sunday. The deceased, a Plus II student, was residing at her grandfather’s house along with her younger sister at Kulathupuzha. Her mother was working as a home nurse in Thiruvananthapuram, while her father had died eight years ago.

Neighbours said they saw the girl standing in front of the house on the morning of the incident. Meanwhile, the mother informed the police that she called the girl on her mobile phone on the day but the phone was busy. But after the death of the girl, the phone went missing.  Police have not yet been able to trace the mobile phone used by the girl. Meanwhile, police have recovered the girl’s suicide note from the house. 

