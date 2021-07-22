STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

All that's Pegasus is not snoopy, Kozhikode identically named coaching center app sees download influx

The centre's app has been downloaded more than 1,000 times and umpteen enquiry calls made to the institution in the past few days.

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pegasus coaching centre's app on playstore

Pegasus coaching centre's app on playstore

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When the Pegasus snooping issue is rocking the country and abroad, a leading centre giving coaching for competitive examinations at Koyilandy here is garnering huge attention online.

The centre's app has been downloaded more than 1,000 times and umpteen enquiry calls made to the institution in the past few days. The reason -- the coaching centre's name is Pegasus. In all probability, peeping toms and those who like to know of others' private lives are inadvertently downloading the app thinking it is the same spyware software of NSO Group of Israel used for snooping on leading political leaders, top government officials and even a Supreme Court judge.

The coaching centre's app which was launched in June last year had only 1,000 downloads in a whole year until Pegasus snooping issue cropped up. "The total downloads numbered 2,065 till 5pm on Wednesday. Of these, 1,055 happened in the past two days. On Tuesday alone, 600 people downloaded it," says Sanoop P C, who owns the Pegasus coaching centre.

Sanoop made available his Centre's app on Google Play Store after the Covid outbreak that led to all physical class sessions being stopped. Now, his office staff are receiving enquiry calls 24x7 in Hindi, Tamil and other languages.

 "Many want to know how to manage the app. The calls are coming even at odd hours, mostly from Hindi-speaking people. I received calls from women as well," said Abin K T, office staff of Pegasus. The callers obtain the number through a link, 'Call your institution', after downloading the app.

Sanoop says his centre's Facebook page is also inundated with hundreds of friend requests. "Ninety per cent of them are from outside Kerala, " says Sanoop, who is amused by the unexpected publicity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegasus spyware Kozhikode coaching centre Pegasus coaching centre
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp