STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Film and theatre actor K T S Padannayil passes away at 88

Padannayil, who hails from Trippunithura, began his career as a theatre artist and later on branched out to Malayalam cinema in the 1990s.

Published: 22nd July 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

K T S Padannayil

K T S Padannayil. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Film and theatre actor K T S Padannayil, who captured the hearts of Malayalam movie buffs with his distinctive dialogue delivery and comic timing, passed away here on Thursday. He was 88. Padannayil had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital at Kadavanthra in Kochi.

Padannayil, who hails from Trippunithura, began his career as a theatre artist and later on branched out to Malayalam cinema in the 1990s. He forayed into the world of theatre at the age of 21 by portraying the lead character in a play called Vivaha Dalal, which he directed. The play was staged as a part of the Kerala Piravai Day celebrations at the Kannamkulangara Ambedkar Charka class where he worked.

Following this, he became active in the world of theatre by acting in various plays staged by Jayabharath Nrutakalalayam, Changanassery Geetha, Vaikom Malavika, Attingal Aiswarya and Kollam Tune. He has won many awards including the state award for best actor.

Padannayil made his entry into Malayalam cinema with Aniyan Bava, Chettan Bava directed by Rajasenan. In the very first movie, he caught the eye and admiration of the movie buffs with his very distinctive laughter and also comic style.

His dexterity in handling the character in the film soon led to a landslide of opportunities in the film world. Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshatrathilakam, Adiyathe Kanmani, Vrudanmare Sookshikuka, Kalamasseryil Kalayanayogam, Swapnalokathe Balabhaskaran, Kakkakum Poochakum Kalyanam, Kottapurathe Koottukudumbam, Kathanayakan, Kunjiramayanam, Amar Akbar Antony, and Rakshadikari Baiju are some of the films in which he had played important characters. He had also been a constant presence on the small screen with Sanmanasullavarku Samadanam and Pakida Pakida Pambaram being the notable ones.

Though he had reaped success in films and small screen soap operas, his major source of income remained the tiny shack that he had bought for Rs 300 years ago. He used to arrive at the shack located at Kannankulangara at Trippunithura very early in the morning and met the financial needs of his family with the help of the earnings from the stall.

He was unable to make any substantial monetary gains from cinema but had been at the receiving end of duplicitous people in the industry.

Padannayil, for whom hunger and poverty had been a constant companion right from his childhood days, was born as the youngest of the six children of Kochupadannayil Thazhi and Mani, who was a labourer at a coir factory. He was predeceased by his wife Ramani and is survived by children Swapna, Sannan and Saljan.

Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan offered his condolences on the death of K T S Padannayil. He said Padannayil brought to life many characters which reflected the harsh realities of life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K T S Padannayil Kerala
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp