STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC directs vet to ensure proper medical care for buffaloes in custody of Palakkad municipality

Justice TR Ravi issued the order on a petition filed by Karthika, secretary, People for Animals (PFA), seeking a directive to provide proper medical care to the animals

Published: 22nd July 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the veterinary surgeon attached to the government veterinary hospital, Palakkad, to inspect the buffaloes that have been kept at the building belonging to the municipality and ensure proper medical attention to them. The court also directed the state government to file an action taken report before the court on Monday.

Justice TR Ravi issued the order on a petition filed by Karthika, secretary, People for Animals (PFA), seeking a directive to provide proper medical care to the animals. The petitioner also sought to stop further auction proceedings of the buffaloes. Bhanu Thilak, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted that around 35 buffaloes were found abandoned in Palakkad. The buffaloes were reportedly abandoned for four days and kept outdoors without any food, water or shelter.

"Two buffaloes were reportedly already dead, and the remaining were found with their ribs visible. Now the Palakkad Municipality planning to auction the buffaloes," the petitioner said. She further pointed out that though the police have registered a case in this regard, the accused is yet to be traced.

Binoy Vasudevan, counsel for the Palakkad Municipality, submitted that the buffaloes are in its custody and two staff are deployed there. The municipality is providing food and has already spent Rs 1.75 lakh to take care of them. The municipality alleged that there was a serious lapse on the part of the police as they failed to act in the matter as per law. The municipality also assured that there will be no auction. The court recorded the submission and directed the state government and the municipality to file a statement in three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad Kerala High Court People for Animals
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp