HC directs vet to ensure proper medical care for buffaloes in custody of Palakkad municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the veterinary surgeon attached to the government veterinary hospital, Palakkad, to inspect the buffaloes that have been kept at the building belonging to the municipality and ensure proper medical attention to them. The court also directed the state government to file an action taken report before the court on Monday.

Justice TR Ravi issued the order on a petition filed by Karthika, secretary, People for Animals (PFA), seeking a directive to provide proper medical care to the animals. The petitioner also sought to stop further auction proceedings of the buffaloes. Bhanu Thilak, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted that around 35 buffaloes were found abandoned in Palakkad. The buffaloes were reportedly abandoned for four days and kept outdoors without any food, water or shelter.

"Two buffaloes were reportedly already dead, and the remaining were found with their ribs visible. Now the Palakkad Municipality planning to auction the buffaloes," the petitioner said. She further pointed out that though the police have registered a case in this regard, the accused is yet to be traced.

Binoy Vasudevan, counsel for the Palakkad Municipality, submitted that the buffaloes are in its custody and two staff are deployed there. The municipality is providing food and has already spent Rs 1.75 lakh to take care of them. The municipality alleged that there was a serious lapse on the part of the police as they failed to act in the matter as per law. The municipality also assured that there will be no auction. The court recorded the submission and directed the state government and the municipality to file a statement in three weeks.