Sensing arrest, woman 'lawyer' who practised with fake degree flees from Kerala court

When Cessy Xavier realised that the Alappuzha North police registered a case under sections 417 and 419 of the IPC, which was non-bailable, she immediately fled from the court

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 05:48 PM

Cessy Xavier (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A woman who practised in the Alappuzha court for the last two-and-a-half years after presenting fake law certificates on Thursday reached the court to surrender but fled from the premises sensing the arrival of police.

Cessy Xavier, 27, a native of Ramankari in Kuttanad, reached the Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday morning. When she arrived there, she realised that the Alappuzha North police registered a case under sections 417 and 419 of the IPC, which was non-bailable, and immediately fled from the court.

Police said she escaped through the backdoor of the court with the help of some advocates.

The Alappuzha North police registered a case based on the complaint of the Alappuzha Bar Association.  The complaint said her qualifications were fake and she presented a fake roll number of the Kerala Bar Council to the Association.

An anonymous letter received at the Bar Association said the woman's certificates were fake following which the Bar Association examined the roll number of the Kerala Bar Council and found it was the roll number of another person. The Association also found that she did not register with the council, the police said.

She had contested the Bar Association election and won by a good margin. After she was elected, the office bearers had given her charge of the library of the Association. In the complaint, Association leaders said she took numerous rare documents from the library. The police have also registered a case for theft.

She had told her friends that she had done her law graduation in Thiruvananthapuram, but discontinued and later completed it in Bangalore. However, after the anonymous letter, the Bar Association had asked her to present the certificates and documents.

