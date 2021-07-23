STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Minority scholarship row: Muslim League, Congress decide to form a common front

The Muslim League and Congress have decided to take a strong stand in the minority scholarship issue.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Muslim League and Congress have decided to take a strong stand in the minority scholarship issue. Forming a common front against the state government, Opposition leaders said they would not allow the benefits meant for the Muslim community to be compromised. They have also decided to demand the government to bring a separate scheme for the Christian communities.

Following the High Court’s objection, the state government last week decided to restructure the scholarship ratio as per the 2011 census. The 2015 order, which the court struck down, had allocated the scholarship to Muslims and Latin Catholic Christians and Converted Christian communities in an 80:20 ratio. The court had called it “legally unsustainable”.

Though Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had initially supported the government’s plan, he retracted it following objections from Muslim League leadership.Opposing the move, Muslim League MP E T Muhammed Basheer said deciding the ratio based on the census was a betrayal and that it cannot be accepted.

Top Muslim League leaders, including P K Kunhalikutty, K P A Majeed and Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, blamed the government and said the Muslim community had lost an exclusive scheme based on the Sachar Committee recommendations due to the government’s move to revise the scholarship structure.

When more IUML leaders started questioning the government’s decision, UDF convener M M Hassan convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to ensure a unanimous Opposition plan.“There is no controversy in UDF regarding the minority scholarship. We have decided to stand united behind the decision taken at the all-party meeting,” said Satheesan said after the meeting. He met the reporters with IUML general secretary Kunhalikutty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim League Congress minority scholarship
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp