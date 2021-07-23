STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more ‘housewife eloped’ in news reports, demand Kerala women’s rights groups

Women’s groups are up in arms against the normalisation of anti-women usages in news reports, with their intervention having already brought about some change in that regard.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:29 AM

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Women’s groups are up in arms against the normalisation of anti-women usages in news reports, with their intervention having already brought about some change in that regard. At least three prominent vernacular dailies have recently changed the pattern in obituary writing -- presenting the deceased woman primarily in her address and not as someone’s wife, daughter or mother. 

A women’s collective -- Malayala Penkoottam -- had submitted a memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister, and the Women and Child Development Minister on Wednesday pointing out six common anti-women usages in media that need to be rectified.Sulfath M, the administrator of Malayala Penkoottam, says the media is denying the constitutional rights of women with such usages.

“The usage ‘Sthreeye Manabhangappeduthi’ (when reporting sexual abuse of woman in Malayalam) invokes chastity and conveys the message that chastity is paramount for a woman and the abused woman had lost it. It diverts the attention from the horrific crime of sexual abuse.

Similarly, when a woman leaves the house with her lover, the usage is ‘veettamma olichodi’ (housewife eloped). Such an incident involving a man is not reported as ‘homeman eloped’,” she says.

Sulfath says the most common anti-women usage of ‘housewife’ underlines the patriarchal perception that domestic chores are to be done by women alone and not shared between both man and woman. “Why can’t the media simply say ‘woman leaves house’ and ban the usage ‘veettamma’ (homemaker/housewife)?” she asks. 

Last year, another women’s collective -- Wings -- headed by N A Vinaya took up the issue with mediapersons and managed to bring about a welcome change, though partially. Three vernacular dailies -- Deshabhimani, Mathrubhumi and Janayugam -- had since changed the way of writing obituary for women. But there is a long way to go, say the activists, pointing out that a majority of media establishments are yet to pay heed. 

“More than a decade ago, Vinaya had argued in the High Court against the anti-women usages/columns in our common application forms and information bulletins. Though the HC ruled against such usages in the public domain, nothing has changed,” said Deepa P M, state vice-president of Wings.

The memorandum pointed out how the All India Radio (AIR) Thrissur station had changed the name of a programme from ‘Veettammamarkku Vendi’ (for homemakers) to ‘Grameena Sthreekalkkayi’ (for village women) following HC intervention.

