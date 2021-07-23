STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition in Kerala stages walkout over Muttil tree felling

Published: 23rd July 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 12:49 PM

By Express News Service

The opposition in Kerala on Friday staged a walk-out during the question hour in the assembly over the controversial Muttil tree felling case. The opposition legislators walked out after Forest minister AK Saseendran making it clear in the assembly that the government will not initiate a judicial probe into the incident while replying to questions from senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

The minister said a comprehensive probe by a special investigation team is in progress and taking strict action against the officials involved. He also dismissed the Revenue department's order on tree felling saying that the government order was misused for felling the trees illegally.

He added that the forest department has not issued any order in connection with the incident and the department has no dispute with the Revenue Department. Saseendran also admitted that officials at the checkpoint failed to perform their duty effectively and were suspended.

Earlier Opposition leaders alleged that major looting was done under the shield of a government order, issued by the Revenue Principal secretary last year allowing farmers to fell all categories of trees except sandalwood from their land having title deeds. It was suspected that even the order was issued to facilitate the illegal felling of rosewood trees. The opposition legislators alleged that the government did not take action against real culprits in the tree felling issue. 

Opposition leader VD Satheeshan said Muttil tree felling is the state's biggest forest smuggling in recent history. He said the state government is deliberately trying to shield someone. The one -hour session also witnessed noisy scenes on this issue sometimes. The opposition asked how smugglers could ferry the timber worth crores from the northern district to a sawmill at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam in central Kerala amidst the pandemic-induced curbs without the support of the authorities.

So far 40 cases have been registered in connection with tree felling and no one was arrested yet. The minister said the government will not protect anyone involved in looting forest resources. Stringent measures are being taken in the issue, he said, adding that a charge report would be submitted before the court at the earliest, on completion of inquiry

