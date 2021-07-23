TCS to invest Rs 600 crore in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TCS will invest Rs 600 crore in Kerala and the IT major will sign an MoU with the state government for the project shortly, Industries Minister P Rajeeve informed the state assembly on Thursday. The project is to establish a campus for IT, ITEs and data processing in the Kinfra Electronics and Manufacturing Cluster at Kakkanad.

The project involves a second phase investment of Rs 750 crore taking the total investment to Rs 1,350 crore. As many as 20,000 employment opportunities will be created in five to seven years.

The minister said that the V-Guard and LuLu Group would also make investments in the state. Land has been allotted to V-Guard for establishing a campus for electronic lab, testing lab and reliability lab at the KINFRA EMC Lab. The Rs 120-crore project will create 800 job opportunities.

The LuLu Group will establish an electronic warehouse unit at the Kinfra apparel park in Thiruvananthapuram. The Rs 7-crore project will create 850 job opportunities. Fair Exports will start a food processing unit at Hi-tech Park in Ernakulam. The project is worth Rs 200 crore.