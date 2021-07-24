Arjun Ayanki’s friend Rameez dies in Azhikode crash, cops say no foul play

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Karipur gold smuggling attempt case probe got curiouser as main accused Arjun Ayanki’s friend Rameez, 25, of Kappakkadavu near Azhikode died on Friday after his motorcycle crashed into a car at his native place.

Though the customs had summoned him to be present at its office in Kochi on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the gold smuggling case, Rameez did not. Following this, the customs had again served a notice on him, asking him to be present before its officials on July 27.

Valapattanam police ruled out any conspiracy behind the accident, saying it looked natural as the car was driven by P V Ashwin of Talap, who was taking a woman relative to the hospital on Thursday. Both the car and the bike which Rameez was riding were going in the same direction.

Rameez was speeding and as he was trying to overtake the car, he lost control over the vehicle which hit the car. He lost balance in the process and fell down. Rameez was not wearing a helmet and got injured on his head and fractured his ribs. The accident took place in the afternoon and he died at a private hospital at Kannur on Friday morning.

The police said Rameez was returning to his house after dropping his mother at a cousin’s house. The bike he was riding is owned by Arjun Ayanki. Rameez, who was in the Gulf, had returned to Kannur only a few months back.Earlier, the customs had raided his house after getting to know that he was close to Arjun Ayanki. It is said the agency had got some evidence in connection with his involvement in the Karipur smuggling case during the raid on his house and that was why the sleuths summoned him for interrogation.

Though the police have ruled out foul play, pointing to the presence of the woman in the car at the time of the accident, the customs haven’t bought it fully and officials said they will carry out a detailed investigation. The sleuths have been collecting sufficient proof against Arjun Ayanki and have been confident of getting some crucial evidence by interrogating Rameez. Rameez’s presence at the Karipur airport on the day of the failed gold smuggling attempt was confirmed by the CCTV visuals.

Bail plea of Arjun Ayanki dismissed

Kochi: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Friday dismissed the bail petition of CPM sympathiser Arjun Ayanki, who allegedly is the main accused in smuggling 2.3kg of gold via Karipur airport on June 21. However, the court granted bail to third accused Ajmal after the Customs did not object to his release.