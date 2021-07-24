STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode: School physical education teacher arrested for raping girl student

A physical education teacher of an aided school at Kattippara in Kozhikode district has been arrested for raping a girl student.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A physical education teacher of an aided school at Kattippara in Kozhikode district has been arrested for raping a girl student.

V T Minish, 50, a resident of Theyyapara, was arrested on Friday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said. It is alleged that Minish took the girl to his relative’s house on November 26, 2019 when she was a Class 10 student and sexually assaulted her.

Since the case was registered, more complaints have been raised against him. It is alleged that Minish had been talking in bad language to the girl students of the school. An audio recording of him speaking in sexually explicit language was also out, the police said.

Following the development, Minister of Public Education and Labour V Sivankutty intervened and directed Director of Public Instruction K Jeevan Babu to immediately take action against the accused. As per the direction, the school management suspended the teacher.

