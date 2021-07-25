STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ezhava Yuvajana Samajam loses Rs 7.5 lakh deposited in 2017

As more fraudulent activities are being exposed in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, customers who availed of loans and deposited money in the bank are in a quandary.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Representational Illustration (File| Express)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As more fraudulent activities are being exposed in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, customers who availed of loans and deposited money in the bank are in a quandary. Future seems to be uncertain for many investors as the cooperative institution breached the trust they reposed on it.

For CV Surendran, who is the secretary of Sree Narayana Ezhava Yuvajana Samajam, the dream of an office building remains a distant one. The organisation had collected an amount of Rs 7.5 lakh for the construction of the office.

“We deposited the fund in Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in 2017. We still have the original certificate of the same with us. When we approached the bank to get the fund back, they said it was withdrawn by someone. Though we asked who withdrew the amount, the authorities did not reveal the name,” alleged Surendran.

He said the organisation members even met the bank secretary who also hesitated to reveal details about fund withdrawal. 

Later, a complaint was lodged with the board of directors, but no action was taken. The organisation lodged a complaint with Irinjalakkuda police to get back the fund.

“As the whole scam is under probe, we are hopeful that there will be some settlement and we will get back our money,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp