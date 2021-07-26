Dog tied to speeding car, dragged on road in Kottayam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In yet another incident of cruelty against animals, a dog was tied behind a speeding car and dragged through the road near Ayarkkunnam in Kottayam on Sunday morning. The incident came to light when the brutality was caught on a CCTV camera placed at a library at Chennamattom along the Ayarkkunnam-Lakkattoor road.

As per the video footage collected from the library, the incident took place around 6.30am. A rope was tied around the neck of the dog which was dragged along the road by the speeding car. The identity of the person who drove the vehicle and whereabouts of the animal were yet to be ascertained. According to local residents, the car was not familiar to them. Though the incident was reported to Ayarkkunnam police, no case has been registered as the police haven’t received any complaints.