Dog tied to speeding car, dragged on road in Kottayam

In yet another incident of cruelty against animals, a dog was tied behind a speeding car and dragged through the road near Ayarkkunnam in Kottayam on Sunday morning.

Published: 26th July 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

dog

(Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  In yet another incident of cruelty against animals, a dog was tied behind a speeding car and dragged through the road near Ayarkkunnam in Kottayam on Sunday morning. The incident came to light when the brutality was caught on a CCTV camera placed at a library at Chennamattom along the Ayarkkunnam-Lakkattoor road.

As per the video footage collected from the library, the incident took place around 6.30am. A rope was tied around the neck of the dog which was dragged along the road by the speeding car. The identity of the person who drove the vehicle and whereabouts of the animal were yet to be ascertained. According to local residents, the car was not familiar to them. Though the incident was reported to Ayarkkunnam police, no case has been registered as the police haven’t received any complaints.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

