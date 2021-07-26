STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks Centre's view on repatriation of Kerala woman in Afghanistan prison

Nimisha's husband, who was allegedly an IS fighter, had died in an attack in Afghanistan

Published: 26th July 2021

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the view of the Union government on a petition filed by the mother of Nimisha Fathima, a Kerala woman who is presently in a prison in Afghanistan, seeking a directive to the Centre to take steps to repatriate her daughter and granddaughter. Nimisha's husband, who was allegedly an IS fighter, had died in an attack in Afghanistan.

Justice PB Suresh Kumar issued the directive on the petition filed by K Bindu of Attukal, Thiruvananthapuram. She submitted that not repatriating Nimisha and the child amounts to a violation of the fundamental right to life and denial of the right to education to the kid. The petitioner submitted that she has been running from pillar to post since 2015, but has failed to receive any support from the central and state governments.

There were several media reports that her daughter and grandchild have been detained in a prison in Afghanistan since November 2019. Now the government of Afghanistan wishes to deport Nimisha, her minor daughter, as well as the other Indian women and children. However, as per the media reports the Indian government had refused to accept its citizen and left the minor children and women at the mercy of Afghan authorities. She pointed out that none of the media reports has been denounced or countered by the Indian authorities.

The petitioner also claimed that the return of Nimisha and her minor daughter shall not pose a threat to the security or sovereignty of India since after the repatriation they can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society under the watchful eyes of human rights organisations.

