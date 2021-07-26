STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government to ask staff to submit no-dowry affidavit

Though there are rules that mandate the government employees to present such an affidavit at the time of joining, it has been noticed that they are not being followed in full spirit.

Published: 26th July 2021 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

For representation only (Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tightening its screws on dowry seekers, the state government has decided to strictly implement the rule insisting all its employees to submit an affidavit counter-signed by their spouses and fathers-in-law stating that they have not taken or given dowry. The department heads should compile the reports and hand them over to the district dowry prohibition officer every six months. In case of filing fake affidavits, legal and departmental action will be initiated against the erring officers.

The order issued by the department of women and child development said that even the government employees are not free from the regressive practice and the Dowry Prohibition Act should be implemented strictly to put an end to this.

Though there are rules that mandate the government employees to present such an affidavit at the time of joining, it has been noticed that they are not being followed in full spirit. The involvement of some government officials in the recent dowry-related suicides also prompted the government to take such a step. 

Dowry affidavit likely for pvt sector staff too

The government is planning to make the affidavit mandatory for private-sector employees as well. The discussion in this regard was initiated at the behest of the chief minister and further action is expected in the coming days, sources said.

The existing rules do not prevent a couple from receiving gifts during their marriage, provided they make a list of items that they had received as gifts and countersign them. It has, however, been observed that the provision is widely being misused and the couple seldom prepares such a list. Sources said the government would turn its attention to this anomaly and measures will be taken to address it.

Private sector  
The govern-ment is planning to make the affidavit mandatory for private-sector employees as well

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala no dowry affidavit
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp