Kerala government to ask staff to submit no-dowry affidavit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tightening its screws on dowry seekers, the state government has decided to strictly implement the rule insisting all its employees to submit an affidavit counter-signed by their spouses and fathers-in-law stating that they have not taken or given dowry. The department heads should compile the reports and hand them over to the district dowry prohibition officer every six months. In case of filing fake affidavits, legal and departmental action will be initiated against the erring officers.

The order issued by the department of women and child development said that even the government employees are not free from the regressive practice and the Dowry Prohibition Act should be implemented strictly to put an end to this.

Though there are rules that mandate the government employees to present such an affidavit at the time of joining, it has been noticed that they are not being followed in full spirit. The involvement of some government officials in the recent dowry-related suicides also prompted the government to take such a step.

Dowry affidavit likely for pvt sector staff too

The government is planning to make the affidavit mandatory for private-sector employees as well. The discussion in this regard was initiated at the behest of the chief minister and further action is expected in the coming days, sources said.

The existing rules do not prevent a couple from receiving gifts during their marriage, provided they make a list of items that they had received as gifts and countersign them. It has, however, been observed that the provision is widely being misused and the couple seldom prepares such a list. Sources said the government would turn its attention to this anomaly and measures will be taken to address it.

