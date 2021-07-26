STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Owner absconds after abandoning 30 buffaloes in Kerala, HC asks civic body to take care 

Kerala High Court further directed the government pleader to arrest the owner of the buffaloes at the earliest.

Published: 26th July 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (Photo: AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the police have arrested one person in a case registered in connection with abandoning more than 30 buffaloes in Palakkad. 

Sangeeth Lewis of Kollam, who is the owner of the buffaloes, is absconding, say police. 

Justice TR Ravi directed the Palakkad Municipality to continue to maintain the animals on its premises.

Government pleader TS Shyam Prasanth submitted that 35 buffaloes were found in a deplorable condition without water and food on private land and two of them died. The post mortem report of the two dead buffaloes revealed that they were died due to reduced food and water intake. The Palakkad Town North police have registered an FIR against Sangeeth Lewis, the owner of the buffaloes, James George of Agali, and Ravi of Tamil Nadu. James was arrested on June 6, while two others are absconding. 

According to the police, nobody has come to look after the buffaloes since April 24. Now, the Palakkad municipality is taking care of the animals. The investigation in the case is going on, submitted the government pleader.

The report of the Palakkad animal husbandry department stated that only 21 buffaloes are remaining.

The reports are filed in response to the petition filed by Karthika, Secretary, People for Animals (PFA), seeking a directive to provide proper medical care to the animals.

When the case came up for hearing, advocate Bhanu Thilak, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that they are ready to take care of the animals and there should be a direction not to auction them. The court then asked the petitioner to explain how they proposed to transfer 21 buffaloes to Thiruvananthapuram where the office of the PFA is functioning. The court further directed the government pleader to arrest the owner of the buffaloes at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
abandoned buffaloes abandoned pets Kerala High Court Palakkad municipality
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp