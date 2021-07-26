STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water in Kerala's Idukki dam inches closer to blue alert level

Data released by the India Meteorological Department show the district received ‘excess’ pre-monsoon showers from March till May.

Published: 26th July 2021 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

IDukki Dam

Image of Idukki dam used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The water level in the Idukki reservoir rose to 2,368.90 ft on Sunday as the district received  heavy rain for the second straight day. KSEB officials said the water level in the dam was 35 ft higher compared to the same day last year. 

A blue alert will be issued if the water level rises to 2,372 ft. The pre-monsoon showers in May and lower power consumption by industrial and other allied units owing to the lockdown along with heavy rain in the catchment areas of the dam have contributed largely to the water level rise, said officials.

Data released by the India Meteorological Department show the district received ‘excess’ pre-monsoon showers from March till May.  The actual rainfall received during this period was 756.5 mm with a departure of 77 mm from the normal rainfall. According to officials, the district received normal rainfall (1,244 mm) from June 1 to June 25. 

The catchment areas of the dam on Sunday received 35.8 mm rainfall. Moolamattam power house generated 16.807 million units of power due to the high water level.

Mullaperiyar dam water level rises to 135.8 ft
Idukki: With the water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir increasing, the district collector and the disaster management authority chairman on Sunday issued a directive to various departments to take necessary precautions prior to opening the dam shutters. The dam shutters will be raised once the water level reaches 142 ft — just seven feet more than the level recorded on Sunday (135.80 ft).

