46-year-old man shoots at wife’s lover on genitals

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: A man shot at and injured his wife’s lover on the genitals at Mundankavu near here. He has been admitted to a hospital in Tiruvalla, the police said. The Chengannur police came to know of the incident, suspected to have happened on Saturday, when the hospital authorities reported the matter on Monday.

“A 45-year-old man was staying at Mundankavu with the wife (40) of another man (46) belonging to Vadavathoor in Kottayam. The two had filed a mutual petition for divorce. But the husband arrived at Mundankavu on Saturday and shot at the lover on his genitals with an air pistol. After a few minutes, the lover approached a private medical college in Tiruvalla.

He returned home as the injuries were minor. But he returned to the same hospital a few hours later with severe pain in the genital region,” said an officer. The police said no case has been registered as they did not receive any written complaint on the incident.