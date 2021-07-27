Actor Mukesh, Methil Devika set to part ways

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The celebrated couple, actor-turned politician Mukesh and dancer Methil Devika, may be parting ways over marital discord. After eight years of tying the nuptial knot, Devika has initiated

legal proceedings to end their marriage by sending a notice to the Kollam MLA through her lawyer in Thiruvananthapuram.

Over the past few months, Devika has been residing at her ancestral home in Palakkad due to personal differences with Mukesh. There are allegations that Mukesh did not take proper care of Devika when she contracted Covid. She has approached the court seeking a divorce, sources close to her confirmed. It is alleged that Mukesh’s nature of using obscene language has irked Devika to take such a step.

Mukesh was earlier married to actress Saritha. She had alleged Mukesh is an alcoholic, and that he used to abuse her physically and mentally. Congress district president Bindu Krishna demanded that a case be registered against the Kollam MLA if the allegations are true.