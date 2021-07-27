STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM district secy knew of Karuvannur bank fraud in 2019 itself: Local committee member

The local committee member also revealed that former president of director board K K Divakaran’s claim that he came to know of the fraud only four months ago was a total lie.

Published: 27th July 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

fraud, loan fraud

Representational image (File photo | AP)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As the Crime Branch probe into the Rs 300-crore loan fraud in Karuvannur Cooperative Society Bank progresses, a CPM Porathissery local committee member has told TNIE that party district secretary M M Varghese knew of the mismanagement and fraud in 2019 itself. The local committee member, who did not want to be named fearing repercussions, said bank director board member Jose Chakrampully had submitted all documentary evidence regarding the fraud to Varghese that year.

The local committee member also revealed that former president of director board K K Divakaran’s claim that he came to know of the fraud only four months ago was a total lie. “It is his second term as the president of the director board. He had also served as a member of the director board earlier. When complaints regarding the unauthorised loans were raised years back, he was on the director board, but remained silent,” he added.

He also alleged that during the time of demonetisation, the bank helped a member convert Rs 3 crore black money into white. Bills of Rs 1,000 denomination were used for the purpose and the bank gave him Rs 1.5 crore in return for Rs 3 crore in notes declared not legal tender. Violating the norm, another member of the bank took a gold loan of Rs 10 lakh from the bank pledging gold biscuits. A later audit of the pledged biscuits revealed that they were not real gold. 

“We expect that all such fraudulent transactions in the bank will come out in the Enforcement Directorate investigation,” he added. The local committee member who had earlier complained about the bank to the party leadership said former branch manager Biju Kareem, key accused in the case, had been managing the daily transactions in the bank and he had remained in the post for 15 years. “Though several complaints regarding unauthorised transactions in the bank were received and Biju and his accomplices were under suspicion, he continued to be in the post. This made it easier for the caucus to commit bigger frauds through unauthorised loans,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bank fraud CPM Karuvannur Cooperative Bank
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp