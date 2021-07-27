STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hit by pandemic and restrictions, Kerala’s first agriculture theme park gasps for breath

However, Covid has cast a shadow over the very existence of the park as its operations have gone off the track ever since the pandemic hit the state.

Published: 27th July 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mango Meadows agriculture theme park at Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A walk via sinuous walkways leading through a wide variety of flora and fauna is undoubtedly a peaceful experience for all who come to Mango Meadows agriculture theme park in Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam. However, Covid has cast a shadow over the very existence of the park as its operations have gone off the track ever since the pandemic hit the state.

The Covid-induced lockdowns and restrictions for the past one-and-a-quarter years have adversely affected the functioning of the park and its operational loss and the pending loans have accumulated to a whopping Rs 25 crore by now. “We have as many as 4,800 species of plants including 700 trees and 900 flowering plants, 64 varieties of fish and almost all domestic animals and birds here. Unlike other ventures, we can’t cut down on the expenses even if the park is closed as we have to take care of all these plants, animals and fish varieties. We incur an expense of nearly Rs 6 lakh per month even if the park is closed,” said N K Kurien, owner of the park.

Though financial issues of Mango Meadows had commenced shortly after the first flood in 2018, the issues aggravated with the outbreak of Covid. “While Nipah affected our hospitality wing, back-to-back floods not only inflicted damage to our properties but also led to income loss. Meanwhile, the Covid outbreak has put us in deep trouble,” he said.

All these affected the repayment of loans availed from a non-banking finance company (NBFC) putting Mango Meadows in huge debt. With the finance company securing a favourable order for confiscating the property, Kurien is seeking a government-level intervention to tide over the crisis. 

“As my loan has been moved to non-performing assets (NPA) category, only a one-time settlement option is available for which I have to find around Rs 25 crore immediately. I request the government to assign any of its financial agencies such as Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation or Kerala Bank to take over the loan so that I can repay it in instalments,” Kurien said.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said he had directed the district industries centre general manager to look into the issues of Mango Meadows. However, Rajeeve said he was unable to comment on taking over Kurien’s loans by KFC as it comes under the Ministry of Finance. Kurien puts all his hopes on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has agreed for a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to hear about the issues.

Claimed to be the world’s largest agricultural theme park, Mango Meadows is a unique place of biodiversity that brought pride to Kerala for being the best example for conserving the environment. 
Being a repository of rare species like the Ficus alii tree, Beggar’s bowl or Calabash, Rhododendron and Damas, the park had found place in the URF World Records and Limca Book of Records for developing the maximum number of agriculture and horticulture species in a minimum area of 30 acres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp