INL Wahab faction calls state council meet on Aug 3

A day after the split, the A P Abdul Wahab faction of Indian National League (INL) has called party’s state council meeting here on August 3.

Published: 27th July 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:12 AM

Indian National League flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after the split, the A P Abdul Wahab faction of Indian National League (INL) has called party’s state council meeting here on August 3. The party has 112 council members of which Wahab group claims support of 72.

“A vast majority of party workers are with me. But the opposite group is claiming the support of 13 district committees. This is not only false but also the same claim made by P M A Salam a few years ago when he left INL and joined IUML,” said Wahab. Salam is IUML state general secretary now. 

Wahab was the state president and Kasim Irikkur the state general secretary of the unified party before they expelled each other on Sunday. When asked why national president Mohammed Suleman is supporting the other group, Wahab said Suleman’s many deeds were vehemently questioned by his group.

“After Kerala, Tamil Nadu is the state where INL has a presence. In the last Parliament election, Suleman allied with V K Sasikala’s party which had also other parties like Popular Front of India (PFI) in its fold. Suleman had made many political moves out of Kerala going along with PFI and Welfare Party of India (WFI) which we cannot accept. We had questioned this,” Wahab said. 

INL NAT’L PREZ CONFIRMS REMOVAL OF STATE PRESIDENT
Kozhikode: INL national president Mohammad Suleman has officially confirmed the removal of state president A P Abdul Wahab from the post following the physical fight incident on Sunday. Another seven leaders have been suspended for boycotting the state secretariat meeting and creating a ruckus on the meeting premises. “There will be no compromise on discipline in the party,” he said.

