Karuvannur Bank fraud: BJP offers to help bank customers in legal fight

A proper investigation into these cheating activities by a state agency will be a mockery.

Published: 27th July 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Kerala vice-president Sobha Surendran

BJP Kerala vice-president Sobha Surendran (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran on Monday said that the party would give assistance to the depositors and borrowers if they come forward to initiate legal action against the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.

“It is evident from reports that top leaders of CPM were well aware about the huge fraud happening in the bank and they all were involved in it. A proper investigation into these cheating activities by a state agency will be a mockery.

If depositors and borrowers are willing, BJP will help them lodge complaints with RBI, as cooperative banks come under the purview of RBI,” she said while addressing the media here.  Sobha alleged that even though the death of Mukundan, who got a recovery notice from the bank,  forced the Congress to raise its voice against the huge scam.

Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

