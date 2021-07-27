STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala police bust fake currency printing racket in Ernakulam district, six arrested

Both the Customs and Enforcement Directorate are also coordinating with the local police in the probe as the agencies suspect the involvement of more persons in the racket

Police said the fake currency seems to have been printed using very high-quality printing equipment (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday busted a racket involved in printing and distributing fake currency notes by arresting six persons at Ilanji near Piravom in Ernakulam district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and took six persons into custody from a rented house on Piravom-Ilanji road. The sleuths recovered fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500 from the spot. Police also seized printers, a computer and laminators.

"The six-member gang took the house on rent, convincing the house owner that they are contract workers involved in construction work. They also said that they are into television serial production. The men are natives of Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts," a police officer said refusing to divulge more details as a search was still progressing for other accused by a police team led by the Puthencruz DySP.

Police said the fake currency seems to have been printed using very high-quality printing equipment. Both the Customs and Enforcement Directorate are also coordinating with the local police in the probe as the agencies suspect the involvement of more persons in the racket.

