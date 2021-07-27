Police get custody of Afghan national who worked in Cochin Shipyard using fake identity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Monday remanded Afghan national Idgul alias Abbas Khan, who had been working at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) using a fake identity, in police custody for eight days.

The investigation team had moved the court seeking custody of the 22-year-old for further probe in the case registered at the Ernakulam South police station. Though the police have ruled out espionage attempt behind the incident, a detailed probe is under way in coordination with multiple agencies. “We have received the accused in custody and his statement will unearth more details. Idgul claimed that he came to Kochi and joined CSL to have a good earning.

We will check whether any sensitive matters related to activities in CSL, especially related to INS Vikrant, have been leaked. We have seized a few digital evidence in the case and we are checking all possibilities,” said a police officer. The accused had claimed that he came to India after getting a medical visa to the country. Later, with the help of his relatives in Assam, he managed to get a job at CSL under a contractor in 2019.