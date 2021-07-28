62-year-old man kills wife, hangs self in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old man and his wife were found dead inside their house in Mankulam near Anakkulam Tuesday. The deceased woman, Selin, 59, of Nedumpalappuzhayil, was found murdered after she was hit with a hammer on head, while her husband Joseph Mathew was found hanging inside the room.

The police’s preliminary investigation revealed that Joseph killed his wife and later committed suicide. As per sources, Joseph had been earning a living by selling hill produce in nearby localities and tribal settlements.

However, Covid outbreak and lockdown put a strain on his financial condition and he was mentally upset. It is assumed Joseph died by suicide in that distress after murdering Selin on Monday night. The incident came to light only on Tuesday when a resident came in search of Joseph. He informed others, who called Adimali police. Selin was found lying dead under the coat. The hammer used to kill her was found on the bed.