STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

62-year-old man kills wife, hangs self in Idukki

In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old man and his wife were found dead inside their house in Mankulam near Anakkulam Tuesday.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Joseph Mathew,Selin

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old man and his wife were found dead inside their house in Mankulam near Anakkulam Tuesday. The deceased woman, Selin, 59, of Nedumpalappuzhayil, was found murdered after she was hit with a hammer on head, while her husband Joseph Mathew was found hanging inside the room.

The police’s preliminary investigation revealed that Joseph killed his wife and later committed suicide. As per sources, Joseph had been earning a living by selling hill produce in nearby localities and tribal settlements. 

However, Covid outbreak and lockdown put a strain on his financial condition and he was mentally upset. It is assumed Joseph died by suicide in that distress after murdering Selin on Monday night. The incident came to light only on Tuesday when a resident came in search of Joseph. He informed others, who called Adimali police. Selin was found lying dead under the coat. The hammer used to kill her was found on the bed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki suicide murder
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp