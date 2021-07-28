STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How about an outing for jumbos for a change?

Captive elephants, too, need an outing. And that’s what the authorities of the Konni Elephant Camp are planning.

An elephant at the camp at Konni in Pathanamthitta | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By SAJIMON P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Captive elephants, too, need an outing. And that’s what the authorities of the Konni Elephant Camp are planning. They have put forth a proposal to take the jumbos at the camp for occasional trips in the forest area to make them feel refreshed.

The Konni Elephant Camp — an eco tourism centre — was abuzz with visitors until the Covid struck and the restrictions that followed. Now, it has remained shut for months in the wake of the second wave. According to mahouts and veterinary doctor at the camp, taking the jumbos for outings in forest areas will be good for their physical and mental well-being. 

“All elephants enjoy mud baths. It is good for their health and provides them relief from insect bites. Elephants also like rubbing their body against trees. At the camp, the jumbos stand on the concrete floor of the shelters most of the time. They don’t have facilities for mud baths or other recreational activities. There is not enough facility for even getting proper exercise. So, occasional outings will ensure that the animals are in good health. The trips will also help in reducing the excess fat in their bodies,” said a mahout. 

Konni Divisional Forest Officer Syam Mohan Lal said though it is not possible to take elephants for an outing frequently, it can be done occasionally. “We are actively considering it,” he said, adding that the proposal will be executed once the government gives nod. 

Shifting elephant camp to another place proposed

The Konni camp has five elephants — Krishna, 9, Meena, 31, Priyadarshini, 38, Eva, 20, and Konni Neelakandan, 25. Priyadharshini, the eldest jumbo, was brought to the camp in 1992 after the forest department got her from Palakuzhy in Konni. 

Konni Neelakandan -- a Kumki elephant (trained captive jumbo) -- was brought to the camp four months ago from Kodanad.  The department got Krishna — the youngest one — from Kuttappara in Thiruvananthapuram in 2014.

“If we get the permission, we can take the elephants to the forest area and bring them back to the camp safely,” the mahout said. Assistant forest veterinary officer Syam Chandran said they have also submitted a proposal to the department for shifting the elephant camp to another place close to the forest.

