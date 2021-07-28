No domestic violence charge against Mukesh in divorce notice, says Devika

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Danseuse Methil Devika has confirmed that she has sent a divorce notice through her lawyer to husband and actor-turned-MLA Mukesh and it is a personal decision. There is no need to create a controversy over the divorce proceedings and she hasn’t raised domestic violence charges against him in the notice, she told the media here on Tuesday.

“It was I who took the decision to part ways. I wish to complete the process without any hassles,” she said. “Mukesh and I are different individuals. Therefore, the divorce proceedings need not be made into a political controversy.”

Devika said the stories spreading on social media with regard to her divorce move were not true. “I do not want to air the reasons for the divorce in public. I have not said anything against Mukesh in bad taste. Divorcing an individual is purely a personal decision. I wouldn’t say that Mukesh is a good husband,” she told a news channel. Devika said she did not wish to tarnish the image of Mukesh who has been in films for the past four decades.

“The legal notice says that I have lost confidence in living with my partner. I do know how these lines can be interpreted,” Devika told the media, and added she wished to separate in a friendly manner. “There were differences of opinion between us but it did not mean that he was a bad individual.

“The decision to enter politics was that of Mukesh. Therefore, I feel that he would be able to deal with the persons who try to use the divorce proceedings for their political gains. I also wish that this issue is not used for political purposes.

“I always take a decision after pondering over its consequences. On the issue of separation also, it was taken after a lot of thought. To take a decision to part ways is always painful and could not be taken easily.

“I am of the opinion that the reasons for the divorce should not become a talking point in public. I will only say that he was not a good husband. It is difficult for him to contain his anger without it going overboard.”

The discussions on the divorce are going on with the help of lawyers from both sides. “My desire is to see that it is settled without hurting the sentiments of anyone. I had waited for the elections to be over before starting the divorce proceedings,” she added.