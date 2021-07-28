Success rate in Kerala Plus Two exams rises to 87.94 per cent, Ernakulam tops results
Of the 3,73,788 students who appeared for the exams, 3,28,702 have become eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results
Published: 28th July 2021 04:12 PM | Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:55 PM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 87.94% was recorded in the Kerala Higher Secondary Plus Two exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. Last year, the success rate was 85.13%.
In the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams, 80.36% students became eligible for higher studies in the modular scheme. The success rate in the NSQF scheme was 77.09%.
Other highlights of the Higher Secondary results
No of students who secured A+ in all subjects: 43,383 (in 2020 it was 18,510)
No of schools that recorded 100% success rate: 136 (in 2020, it was 114)
District with highest no of students with A+ in all subjects: Malappuram - 6707.
Revenue district with highest success rate: Ernakulam - 91.11%
Revenue district with lowest success rate: Pathanamthitta - 82.53%