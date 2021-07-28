Success rate in Kerala Plus Two exams rises to 87.94 per cent, Ernakulam tops results

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 87.94% was recorded in the Kerala Higher Secondary Plus Two exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. Last year, the success rate was 85.13%.

Of the 3,73,788 students who appeared for the exams, 3,28,702 have become eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results.

In the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams, 80.36% students became eligible for higher studies in the modular scheme. The success rate in the NSQF scheme was 77.09%.

Other highlights of the Higher Secondary results

No of students who secured A+ in all subjects: 43,383 (in 2020 it was 18,510)

No of schools that recorded 100% success rate: 136 (in 2020, it was 114)

District with highest no of students with A+ in all subjects: Malappuram - 6707.

Revenue district with highest success rate: Ernakulam - 91.11%

Revenue district with lowest success rate: Pathanamthitta - 82.53%