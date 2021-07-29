Malayalam novelist, short-story writer Thomas Joseph passes away

KOCHI: Malayalam novelist, short-story writer and winner of Kerala Sahitya Akademy Award Thomas Joseph, passed away here on Thursday. He was 67.
Joseph was confined to bed for the last three years at his home in Keezhmadu, Aluva following a stroke. He breathed his last at around 5 pm on Thursday.
His short story collection 'Marichavar Cinema Kanukayanu' won the Kerala Sahitya Akademy Award in 2013. He won the state government's award for children's literature in 2009. Joseph is also the winner of SBT Sahitya Puraskaram, KA Kodungaloor Smaraka Puraskaram among others.
Joseph's other notable works are 'Chitrashalabhangalude Kappal', 'Daivathinte Pianoyile Pakshikal', 'Oru Irunda Sasyamayi Chuttipinanju', 'Pashuvumayi Nadakkunna Oral', 'Avasanathe Chayam', 'Novel Vayanakaran' and 'Paraloka Vasasthalangal'.
He was a former employee of The New Indian Express, where he worked in the despatch section. He is survived by his wife Rosily, daughter Deepthi Maria and son Jesse. The funeral will be held on Friday.
