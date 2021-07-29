STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malayalam novelist, short-story writer Thomas Joseph passes away

His short story collection 'Marichavar Cinema Kanukayanu' won the Kerala Sahitya Akademy Award in 2013.

Published: 29th July 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam novelist Thomas Joseph

Malayalam novelist Thomas Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam novelist, short-story writer and winner of Kerala Sahitya Akademy Award Thomas Joseph, passed away here on Thursday. He was 67.

Joseph was confined to bed for the last three years at his home in Keezhmadu, Aluva following a stroke. He breathed his last at around 5 pm on Thursday.

His short story collection 'Marichavar Cinema Kanukayanu' won the Kerala Sahitya Akademy Award in 2013. He won the state government's award for children's literature in 2009. Joseph is also the winner of SBT Sahitya Puraskaram, KA Kodungaloor Smaraka Puraskaram among others.

Joseph's other notable works are 'Chitrashalabhangalude Kappal', 'Daivathinte Pianoyile Pakshikal', 'Oru Irunda Sasyamayi Chuttipinanju', 'Pashuvumayi Nadakkunna Oral', 'Avasanathe Chayam', 'Novel Vayanakaran' and 'Paraloka Vasasthalangal'.

He was a former employee of The New Indian Express, where he worked in the despatch section. He is survived by his wife Rosily, daughter Deepthi Maria and son Jesse. The funeral will be held on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
writer Thomas Joseph Malayalam novelist Kerala
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp