STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Plea to interfere in petroleum products price hike: Kerala HC asks central govt, GST council to respond in 3 weeks

The petitioner also sought a directive to take possible steps to include the petroleum products in GST.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the central government and chairman, Goods and Service Tax Council, New Delhi to file a statement within three weeks, in response to a petition seeking to interfere effectively to reduce the inordinate hike in the price of petroleum products. The court also issued notice to the state government.

The petitioner also sought a directive to take possible steps to include the petroleum products in GST. The petitioner alleged that the central government is not taking steps to get the continuous hike in the price of petroleum products, reduced.

The court issued the directive on the petition filed by PK Joseph, President, Kerala Catholic Federation under Kerala Catholic Bishop Council, Palarivattom and Davis Thuluvath, Thrissur seeking a directive to the union and state governments to take possible steps to stop the consecutive hike in the price of petroleum products. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court GST fuel price fuel price hike petrol price central govt
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp