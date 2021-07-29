Plea to interfere in petroleum products price hike: Kerala HC asks central govt, GST council to respond in 3 weeks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the central government and chairman, Goods and Service Tax Council, New Delhi to file a statement within three weeks, in response to a petition seeking to interfere effectively to reduce the inordinate hike in the price of petroleum products. The court also issued notice to the state government.



The petitioner also sought a directive to take possible steps to include the petroleum products in GST. The petitioner alleged that the central government is not taking steps to get the continuous hike in the price of petroleum products, reduced.



The court issued the directive on the petition filed by PK Joseph, President, Kerala Catholic Federation under Kerala Catholic Bishop Council, Palarivattom and Davis Thuluvath, Thrissur seeking a directive to the union and state governments to take possible steps to stop the consecutive hike in the price of petroleum products.