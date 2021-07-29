Protests rock Thiruvananthapuram demanding removal of Sivankutty as minister after SC verdict

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After almost a year-long lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state capital on Thursday witnessed high decibel protest marches courtesy the Supreme Court's verdict that the Education Minister V Sivankutty and other legislators should stand trial for the 2015 Assembly ruckus case.

ALSO READ: Sivankutty’s decision to stay doesn’t have many precedents

The KSU, the student outfit of the Indian National Congress, held a protest march to the Assembly demanding the removal of Sivankutty as Education Minister. Mild tension prevailed after the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters led by its state president K M Abhijith. The protesters were arrested and removed from the place.

Meanwhile, the ABVP, the student arm of the BJP, held a protest march to the Secretariat demanding the ouster of Sivankutty from the cabinet. The agitators were blocked by the police from entering the secretariat campus. As the agitators refused to disperse, the police used water cannons and later forcefully moved away the leaders.