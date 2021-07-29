STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protests rock Thiruvananthapuram demanding removal of Sivankutty as minister after SC verdict

The KSU, the student outfit of the Congress, and the ABVP, the student arm of the BJP, held protest marches demanding Sivankutty's removal

Published: 29th July 2021 04:55 PM

V Sivankutty throwing an emergency lamp from the Speaker’s dais during the assembly ruckus on March 13, 2015 | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After almost a year-long lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state capital on Thursday witnessed high decibel protest marches courtesy the Supreme Court's verdict that the Education Minister V Sivankutty and other legislators should stand trial for the 2015 Assembly ruckus case.

The KSU, the student outfit of the Indian National Congress, held a protest march to the Assembly demanding the removal of Sivankutty as Education Minister. Mild tension prevailed after the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters led by its state president K M Abhijith. The protesters were arrested and removed from the place.

Meanwhile, the ABVP, the student arm of the BJP, held a protest march to the Secretariat demanding the ouster of Sivankutty from the cabinet. The agitators were blocked by the police from entering the secretariat campus. As the agitators refused to disperse, the police used water cannons and later forcefully moved away the leaders.

