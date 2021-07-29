STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

This ‘Singham’ is shifting his den from IPS to heart of Keralites -- meet Rishi Raj Singh

He keeps track of the world records across all Olympic events and can recall it in a jiffy. 

Published: 29th July 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rishi Raj Singh |FILE PIC

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rishi Raj Singh is glued to the sports channel beaming visuals from Tokyo Olympics. He remains poker-faced throughout and very rarely lets a smile across his face while watching it. His personal staff members vouch for “Sir’s weakness for sports.” He keeps track of the world records across all Olympic events and can recall it in a jiffy. 

He appreciates the achievement of Mirabai Chanu, but finds the hullabaloo over the lone medal as pathetic. At times, Rishi is brutally honest. “How many of those heading the sports federations have played the sport? Tell me,” he asks, not minding the fact that most of those helming the federations are politicians.
Rishi Raj Singh has always carried this air of nonchalance when it comes to taking tough decisions, something that gives him a larger than life image -- be it disguising himself as a lungi-clad lorry cleaner to nab highway policemen taking bribes or raiding the studio of a senior IPS officer for piracy-related offence. It’s his “I don’t care” attitude that helped him win the heart of the public who fondly call him by monikers such as ‘Singham’.

The 1985 batch officer is running on the last lap of his career and will hang his boots on Saturday. Reminiscing his 36 years in the force, Rishi Raj says he had done his duty with utmost devotion and is happy that the results of his hard work are evident. His current stint in the Prisons Department as Director-General has witnessed transformation of jails into agriculture and production centres. Currently, a prisoner can earn up to Rs 12,000 per month working in jail and Rishi Raj says this was part of the correction plan that he had for prisoners.

“Now, when they go back to their houses, they can continue doing these jobs. We have taught them a vocation,” he said. The officer with a mighty moustache has also been donning the role of a de facto cultural ambassador of Kerala as he promotes Malayalam movies and literary works among his Rajasthani community. An avid fan of the short stories of MT Vasudevan Nair and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, Rishi Raj also dabbles in script-writing and has finished two works.

Equally noticeable is his love for films, evident from the fact that he used to watch a film almost everyday in theatres. “I badly miss watching films in theatres now.” Rishi played cricket at the state level before joining the IPS. He is equally hooked to music.

Thanks to his friends circle and love for the state, Rishi Raj says he is planning to stay back in the city after retirement. “This is the place that I know. The people whom I know. Where else can I go?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishi Raj Singh IPS officer Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp