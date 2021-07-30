STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 injured as oil leak causes blast at poultry feed plant in Kerala's Palakkad

The plant, owned by an NRI, was conducting a trial run today but a fire broke out due to oil leak. They sought help from the fire force department.

By PTI

PALAKKAD: Twenty people, including firefighters, were injured on Thursday when an oil leak triggered a blast at a poultry feed plant in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm at an isolated hilltop in Thiruvizamkunnu, they said. Three people, including fire department personnel, were seriously injured and admitted to a nearby hospital, they said.

"The plant, owned by an NRI, was conducting a trial run today but a fire broke out due to oil leak. They sought help from the fire force department.

As the firefighters were trying to douse the fire, the temperature of the oil tank increased and resulted in a blast," a police official said. Police said the oil tank contained a liquid similar to furnace oil and exploded due to high temperature.

"According to the preliminary assessment, 20 people got injured and they have been admitted to various hospitals nearby. The fire has been doused," the official said.

