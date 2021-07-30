STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala actor abduction case: Man who turned approver arrested after failing to turn up in court

Though Vishnu had turned an approver in the case in February, he failed to turn up before the court for interrogation. Following this, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep

Actor Dileep is among the accused in the abduction case (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An accused in the Kerala actor abduction case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is facing trial was arrested on Friday.

Police arrested Vishnu, the 10th accused in the case, a day after the Additional Special Sessions Court directed the Ernakulam Rural SP to produce him before the court. Though Vishnu had turned an approver in the case in February, he failed to turn up before the court for interrogation. Following this, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

"The court issued a summons to Vishnu to appear before the court on Tuesday. However, he was absconding. Following this, the court issued an order to arrest him," said a police officer.

It was Vishnu who allegedly helped Pulsar Suni, the main accused, by arranging a mobile phone and SIM card when he was imprisoned at Kakkanad jail. Using the same phone, Pulsar Suni contacted the associates of Dileep, according to the police.

The case involves a popular Malayalam actress who was allegedly sexually assaulted after being held captive for nearly two hours in a car while she was on her way to Kochi from Thrissur in February 2017.

