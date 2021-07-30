Kerala traders' body moves HC seeking relaxation of 'unscientific' COVID curbs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Kozhikode, the apex body of traders in the state, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Kerala government to relax the restrictions imposed on the functioning of shops and permit them to function on all days, instead of Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In its petition, the Samithi president Raju Apsara and other traders pointed out that experts had said that restrictions on the functioning of shops should be withdrawn to avoid overcrowding during the opening of shops on alternate days. In fact, allowing them to operate on all days would enable customers to shop at a time of their convenience.

They also pointed out that as many as 11 traders had committed suicide due to the financial crisis faced by them following the imposition of the restrictions. In fact, shops in neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were not closed even during the Covid-19 peak periods, said the petition.

Accepting the test positivity rare as the basic factor to order the closing down of shops and establishments is unscientific, said the petition, adding that the financial position of merchants and shop owners of the state is pathetic.