STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No one to receive, Indian sailors sent back to Iran jail hours after release

Months after being in an Iranian jail for no fault of theirs, four Indian seafarers including Keralite Deepak Ravi were finally released on Thursday. 

Published: 31st July 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Months after being in an Iranian jail for no fault of theirs, four Indian seafarers including Keralite Deepak Ravi were finally released on Thursday. However, just hours after, they found themselves back in prison, as there was no one to whom they could be officially handed over and repatriated to India.

The sailors, including Deepak, 27, from Thrissur, were on board M T Manaman 8 when they were arrested and sent to prison after the Iranian Coast Guard detained the oil tanker for allegedly transporting unauthorised oil in March this year. The other three hail from Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Uttar Pradesh.

Neither the ship owner nor the captain of the vessel came to their rescue. The crew had been languishing in prison. Initially for some days, there was no information about him, said Deepak’s mother Sherly. There was no proper response from the shipping agent too. 

“After March 17, we had no idea about his whereabouts. I got in touch with the shipping agent too. In fact, it was a big relief when I came to know from another crew member’s father that he was in prison. We were a worried lot till then, as we were totally clueless about where he was. One of the Indian Embassy officials had been in touch with them in prison and providing them all necessary assistance,” Sherly told TNIE. 

As per available information, the seafarers were released from prison on July 29. However, within a few hours, they were taken back to the prison as there was no official, either the ship owner, his representative or shipping agent present to receive them and make the necessary arrangements for their repatriation to India.

The UK-based Sailors’ Society which has been providing support to Deepak’s family has now taken up the matter with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

“The family informed us that it was through a Noida-based manning agent who took an exorbitant amount as service charges that Deepak got a job aboard M T Manaman 8. Being ordinary seamen, the Indian crew were not aware about the ownership of the cargo or the details of the end receiver,” pointed out Manoj Joy V, community development manager, Sailors’ Society. He requested for urgent MEA intervention and all assistance for repatriation of the seafarers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian sailors Iran
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp