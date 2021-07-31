STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalker kills girl: Truce that reached police a year ago could not prevent tragedy

The issue back then was settled in the presence of police who warned Rakhil, 32, son of Raghuthaman and Rajitha of Melur, not to follow Manasa. 

Manasa was a fourth-year student pursuing dentistry at the Indira Gandhi College, Kothamangalam

By Express News Service

KANNUR: When ex-serviceman and much-respected homeguard PV Madhavan of Narath here lodged a complaint with the Kannur police after his daughter Manasa complained to him about a stalker named Rakhil troubling her, he never thought it would claim her life a year later. Both Madhavan and wife Sabeena are yet to come to terms with the reality that they have lost their daughter. 

The issue back then was settled in the presence of police who warned Rakhil, 32, son of Raghuthaman and Rajitha of Melur, not to follow Manasa. However, the truce didn’t last long and Rakhil shot Manasa, who was pursuing dental house surgency, in Kothamangalam from close range on Friday. He also shot himself dead. Rakhil, who had been doing interior design works in Thalassery and nearby areas, got in touch with Manasa through Instagram. 

As their friendship grew, they used to chat with each other through social media. Later, Rakhil proposed to Manasa, but she turned it down, which might have angered him, said police. As Rakhil started stalking Manasa again and creating scenes in public, she told her father and he approached the police to resolve the matter. Besides her parents, Manasa is survived by brother Ashwanth, an engineering student.

