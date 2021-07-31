Woman held for letting two men rape daughter

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Aranmula police on Friday arrested the mother of a 13-year-old girl after the minor was allegedly raped by two men with her knowledge. District police chief R Nishanthini said the mother was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and a hunt is on for the two men.

“The incident took place on Wednesday. The girl was living with her mother and stepfather here. That day, the woman sent her daughter along with the two men on a two-wheeler. One of them was a close friend of the woman. After the girl did not come home, the local ward member lodged a complaint with the police. The mother’s friend brought the girl back on Thursday. Then police subjected her to a medical examination which found that she was raped,” Nishanthini said.